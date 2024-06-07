StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.79%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.