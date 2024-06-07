StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ GGAL opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.79%.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.