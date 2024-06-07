StockNews.com Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 809,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

