StockNews.com Upgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.28 on Monday. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

