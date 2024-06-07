StockNews.com Upgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.28 on Monday. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
