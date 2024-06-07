Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,300 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 190,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,274,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,360,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.54. 104,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

