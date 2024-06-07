Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 161 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,475. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

