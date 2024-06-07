STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.44 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $94.44 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,180.86 or 1.00027237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00099946 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05075156 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,996,185.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

