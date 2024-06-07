Stratis Price Tops $0.0694 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $113,215.75 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.38 or 0.05314460 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00048549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

