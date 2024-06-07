Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPCR. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,530 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

