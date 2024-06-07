Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.