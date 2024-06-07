Sunriver Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,045 shares during the quarter. Integral Ad Science accounts for about 5.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 1.57% of Integral Ad Science worth $35,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 179,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 922.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $592,058 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

