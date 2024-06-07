Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.76. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 610,337 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

