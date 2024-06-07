Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.89. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 6,608 shares traded.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

