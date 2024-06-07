Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $145.55 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,212.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.22 or 0.00688060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00083257 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

