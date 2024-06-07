TD Cowen Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $235.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

ELF opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,629,431 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.