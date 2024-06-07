Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $23,391.36 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,096 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $23,391.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
NYSE:TDOC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
Read More
