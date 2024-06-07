Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $23,391.36 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,096 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $23,391.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

