Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

TNYA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $288.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

