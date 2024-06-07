Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) CEO Jason Sobel Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Sobel sold 1,550 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $21,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,822.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBS stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

