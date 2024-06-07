Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) COO Haskell Strange Sells 1,900 Shares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haskell Strange also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Haskell Strange bought 13 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179.79.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

