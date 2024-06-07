Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,185,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,736,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.50. 692,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,192. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

