Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

