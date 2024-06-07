The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,713.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 213,320 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.