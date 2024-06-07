The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 784,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.