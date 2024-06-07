The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

