The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $560.64

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 560.64 ($7.18) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.56). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.43), with a volume of 248,629 shares changing hands.
The Merchants Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of £854.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,742.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 543.69.
The Merchants Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.
