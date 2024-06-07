The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 250.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,550 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $44,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,827. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

