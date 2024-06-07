The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Toro worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $91.08 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

