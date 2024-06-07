Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (TMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $650.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $600.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.94.

Shares of TMO opened at $579.84 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.14 and its 200-day moving average is $554.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,066 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

