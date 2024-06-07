Theta Fuel Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $588.44 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,573,172,195 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

