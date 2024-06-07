Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0905 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $594.63 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00048126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,573,439,733 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

