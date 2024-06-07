Timothy W. Byrne Sells 200 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.23 and a 200 day moving average of $274.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.82. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $185.57 and a one year high of $378.78.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

