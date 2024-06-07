Titan Machinery (TITN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN):

6/5/2024 – Titan Machinery was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

5/24/2024 – Titan Machinery was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2024 – Titan Machinery had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Titan Machinery had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $407.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

