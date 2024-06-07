TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TJX stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. TJX Companies has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $107.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

