TJX Companies (TJX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – TJX Companies was given a new $113.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/21/2024 – TJX Companies was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/17/2024 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

4/25/2024 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.44. 8,017,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get The TJX Companies Inc alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.