tomiNet Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.39 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $38.90 million and $25.39 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.38171681 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $25,027,670.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

