Toncoin One Day Volume Hits $515.33 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.77 billion and $515.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.26 or 0.00010464 BTC on major exchanges.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,344.81 or 1.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00099344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,315,264 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,306,910.899929 with 2,430,165,324.5379267 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.63988385 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $348,808,530.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

