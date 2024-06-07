Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,110. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

