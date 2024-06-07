Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Position Cut by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund makes up 1.3% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NTG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 3,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

