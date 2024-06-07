Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Trading 10.5% Higher

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 115,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 100,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Tower Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

