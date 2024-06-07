Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 130,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 290,279 shares.The stock last traded at $206.86 and had previously closed at $210.04.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.99%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

