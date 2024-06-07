Transcontinental Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$692.40 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

