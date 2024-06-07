Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Up 1.8%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
