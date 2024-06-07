TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $175.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $138.17. 284,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -406.38 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $144.23.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

