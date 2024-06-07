Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Down 0.2%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73). 769,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 569,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.73).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.28 million, a P/E ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.