Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. 243,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 742,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Trupanion Stock Down 7.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

