TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Purchases 551 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) COO Kevin M. Curley bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $14,992.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,580.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRST opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $527.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.84.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

