U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

USAU stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.