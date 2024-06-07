Ultra Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and $1.49 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,949.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.55 or 0.00721015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00089310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001157 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1614496 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,491,956.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.