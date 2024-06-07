Unison Asset Management LLC Buys 82,136 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,136 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 5.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NU by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NU by 6.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,092 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,747,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,566,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

