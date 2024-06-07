UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,728 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $479,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $11.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.69. 3,207,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

