UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $5.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.17 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

